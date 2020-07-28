8 wedding dresses that look like Meghan Markle's Givenchy and Stella McCartney gowns Recreate Meghan's Givenchy and Stella McCartney dresses whatever your budget

Royal wedding dresses have long inspired bridal trends, but arguably few more so than the bespoke gowns worn by the Duchess of Sussex on her wedding day. In contrast to the stunning embellished vintage gown worn by the most recent royal bride, Princess Beatrice, Meghan championed a modern bridal style with her two minimalistic wedding dresses designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy and Stella McCartney in 2018.

The "Meghan effect" means we can still see beautiful wedding dresses inspired by her gowns both from high-end designers and high street stores alike, meaning you too can feel like royalty on your big day. Here are a few of our favourites, whatever your budget…

Meghan Markle's Givenchy wedding dress replicas

With a similar boat neckline and slim silhouette as Meghan's, this Monsoon Una wedding dress is a beautiful way to recreate Meghan's bridal style on a budget.

Monsoon Una bridal wedding dress, £300, Very

Featuring long sleeves, a boat neckline and panelled detailing to flatter your figure, this gorgeous Roland Mouret wedding dress is a no-brainer for brides who have been inspired by the Duchess of Sussex's modern wedding style.

Roland Mouret Ella wool-crepe gown, £2,600, Net-a-Porter

Not only did Stella McCartney dress Meghan for her evening reception, she has also designed another gown that is remarkably similar to the Duchess' first wedding dress. It features a slim silhouette and long sleeves, but the open back detailing adds an unexpected update.

Stella McCartney open-back stretch-crepe gown, £2,800, Net-a-Porter

Meghan Markle's Stella McCartney wedding dress

Should you have the budget, you can still snap up the exact Stella McCartney wedding dress that Meghan wore for her evening reception at Frogmore House. Featuring a stretch-crepe fabric, figure-hugging silhouette and open back detailing, the designer gown is still available in selected sizes on Net-a-Porter.

Stella McCartney stretch-crepe halterneck gown, £3,500, Net-a-Porter

Meghan Markle's Stella McCartney wedding dress replicas

This Monsoon Ethel bridal gown also features a similar high-neck style to Meghan's, but with floral embroidery and embellishment, it is a pretty alternative to her minimalistic dress.

Monsoon Ethel embellished lace bridal dress, £349, John Lewis & Partners

Cut from an ivory stretch-jersey fabric, this Halston dress is an elegant and timeless gown you could wear again once your big day is over.

Halston belted stretch-jersey gown, £360, Net-a-Porter

Get the look for less than £600 with Whistles' Maria halterneck wedding dress, which has a similar silhouette to Meghan's evening gown but features subtle lace and keyhole back detailing.

Whistles Maria lace wedding dress, £599, Selfridges

For effortless elegance it doesn't get much better than this silk-charmeuse halterneck gown from Les Reveries, exclusively at Net-a-Porter. We get definite Meghan vibes from the minimalistic halterneck dress, but the button-side detailing and split back offer a unique twist.

Les Reveries silk-charmeuse halterneck gown, £915, Net-a-Porter

