Martine McCutcheon pays sweet tribute to husband Jack after 'weathering many storms' The couple marked their eighth wedding anniversary on Thursday

Martine McCutcheon paid the sweetest tribute to her husband of eight years Jack McManus as they celebrated their wedding anniversary on Thursday.

Sharing the most gorgeous wedding picture of them kissing with the stunning Lake Como behind them, Martine wrote: "My dream day with my favourite man in 'our magical Lake Como' took place 8 years ago today. I can't believe where the time has gone... Marriage isn't always easy but I'm so proud of us @jackmcmanus1, we've weathered many storms and have never deserted each other when times got tough. "

The happy couple married in Italy in 2012

She continued: "I'm so lucky to have met and married my best friend, my partner in crime and the man who makes me laugh everyday... Thanks for always dreaming big with me and for giving me the most amazing baby boy that I could have ever wished for!

"We are both high maintenance but we're worth it right?! I love you. #weddinganniversary #8years #weredoingok #loveyou," she joked at the end.

Friends were quick to react with Ruth Langsford commenting: "Happy Anniversary love birds!" Ore Oduba added: "Happy anniversary you guys!"

The gorgeous bride wore a vintage-style lace wedding gown by leading bridal fashion house, Pronovias

Martine and Jack's 2012 wedding was exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine. At the time, the bride said: "We are best friends as well as lovers and totally supportive of one another. We feel that we can conquer anything the world throws at us as long as we have each other, and that's a rare thing. In a world where everything is so disposable, isn't it lovely to do something that has that optimism of, 'Yes, we're going to last the distance.'"

Jack, who was 28 at the time, added: "To me Martine always looks amazing, but she looks so incredible, I had a tear in my eye pretty much all the way through the ceremony. I am blessed with so many amazing memories and moments with her, but today has topped them all. I feel I'm the luckiest man in the world."