Myleene Klass reveals the romantic setting where her partner Simon Motson proposed Myleene and Simon Motson shared their engagement news exclusively with HELLO!

Myleene Klass has shared photos of where her boyfriend Simon Motson proposed – and it looks so romantic! The Heart FM DJ revealed in an interview with HELLO! that Simon had recreated their first date in their garden shed, even going as far as borrowing the furniture they'd sat on at Little House private members' club in London's Mayfair.

"I was absolutely blown away," Myleene said. "He even replicated the dinner we had – burger and fries, followed by cherry pie. When he got down on one knee and started fumbling around under the table, I thought he was joking. Then I thought: 'Oh my God, he's for real.' I was completely speechless."

RELATED: All the details on Myleene Klass' stunning engagement ring

Loading the player...

Myleene Klass reveals never-before-seen photos from personal phone

Businessman Simon popped the question on the fifth anniversary of the couple's first date, and it appears to have been something he had planned for some time judging by the photos Myleene shared of the stunning setup on Instagram.

RELATED: Discover 17 of the most memorable celebrity proposal stories

Strings of fairy lights were hung from the shed across the garden, with the words Little House lit up on the front of the structure.

Simon recreated his first date with Myleene for his proposal

Inside, the table had been decked with candles, glassware and table mats, while several framed photos of the couple had been hung on the wall.

Speaking to HELLO! about the moment he got down on one knee, Simon revealed: "It's quite a blur but I think I said something along the lines of: 'Myleene Angela Klass, will you marry me?' And I had to say it again... and I think I said it a third time. Finally she said yes and we were both in tears."

Simon even borrowed furniture from the bar they visited to make it look authentic

Simon even had to repeat the proposal for a fourth time once they announced the news to their children from previous relationships – Myleene's daughters Ava and Hero, and Simon's son and daughter.

"We announced it to them over dinner and they wanted to see the proposal, so I had to do it again. They all started crying and gave us a massive hug – it was very emotional," Simon said.

Read the full interview in the latest issue of HELLO! magazine, out now.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.