Linda Robson and her husband Mark Dunford have celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary! The Loose Women star took to Instagram to mark the special occasion this week, sharing a series of photos of the couple together – including one taken on their 1990 wedding day.

WATCH: Loose Women's Linda Robson reveals 30th wedding anniversary gifts

"Happy 30th anniversary to me and my lovely hubby!" 62-year-old Linda captioned her sweet post.

The couple, who share two children together, were inundated with congratulatory messages from fans and famous friends. "Beautiful photos Linda. Happy Anniversary xx," wrote her Loose Women co-star Andrea McLean, with Saira Khan adding: "Happy anniversary beautiful lady x." Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke told Linda: "Just as beautiful as the day you married him! Xx."

Linda and Mark pictured on their wedding day in 1990

Linda certainly made a beautiful bride on her wedding day. The snapshot shows the newlyweds smiling for the camera, with Linda wearing a beautiful floral garland in her hair, with her hair loose around her shoulders.

Mark, meanwhile, looks dapper in a cream jacket, white shirt and colourful tie.

Appearing on Wednesday's Loose Women, Linda revealed that she had been gifted a beautiful pearl necklace from her husband in honour of their special anniversary. Asked what she had given Mark, she admitted she got him "some T-shirts, a polo neck" and "some socks". "They're practical things that he needed!" she said with a smile, as she defended her choices.

The couple with their children and grandchildren

Linda and Mark tend to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but during an appearance on Loose Women in 2017, the star did reveal how the couple first met.

"I used to babysit for Mark – he was a couple of years younger than me… I was 16 and he was 13 and a half, and he was a bit of a pain, to be honest," she shared. "And we lived in the street next to each other."

Linda and Mark have two children together; Louis, born in 1992, and Roberta, (known as Bobbie) born 1996. The actress is also a mother to daughter Lauren, her eldest child, from a previous relationship. Linda's eldest has two children of her own, making Linda one very proud grandmother.

