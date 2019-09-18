Martine McCutcheon is the stunning bride in throwbacks from her dreamy Italian wedding The Love Actually star married Jack McManus in Lake Como

Happy seventh wedding anniversary to Martine McCutcheon and her husband Jack McManus! The Love Actually star celebrated the occasion on Tuesday by throwing it back to her dreamy Italian wedding in Lake Como. Martine uploaded a series of gorgeous photos on Instagram Stories, which showed the bride looking picture perfect in her Pronovias gown.

In one snap captioned "Lake Como will always have our hearts… one of the most amazing days of my life," the newlyweds sailed on a boat, while in another, Martine was flanked by her beautiful bridesmaids who all wore blue, matching Martine's bouquet. "Happy anniversary baby… Remember our fireworks to this song?" the actress wrote in another post.

The couple married on Lake Como in 2012

The 2012 wedding was exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine. At the time, Martine said: "We are best friends as well as lovers and totally supportive of one another. We feel that we can conquer anything the world throws at us as long as we have each other, and that's a rare thing. In a world where everything is so disposable, isn't it lovely to do something that has that optimism of, 'Yes, we're going to last the distance.'"

They celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Tuesday

Jack, who was 28 at the time, added: "To me Martine always looks amazing, but she looks so incredible, I had a tear in my eye pretty much all the way through the ceremony. I am blessed with so many amazing memories and moments with her, but today has topped them all. I feel I'm the luckiest man in the world."

And it seems they are still very much in the honeymoon period, as Martine took to Instagram to share a lengthy post about her soulmate. Posting on her feed, she explained that it hadn't been the most glamorous day, as she'd been struck down with a cold. But Martine added: "As always you are there for me! You make everything better, funnier, lighter and more poignant. We have had a hell of a journey the last 12 years and thru it all, you are one of the few that has never given up on me, never walked away and always made me feel, despite any odds that I should love myself, dare to dream & live the life I want to. I love you for that.

Martine and her beautiful bridesmaids in blue

"Things haven't always been perfect but I guess I got lucky and I got one of the good ones! You are such a wise, beautiful soul! I cherish what we have and though it took me a while to find you, you were worth the wait. Basically you rock! As a husband, friend, daddy – and I'm so glad we get to witness each other's lives. I love you and you inspire me so much."

