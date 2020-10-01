Jess Wright marks engagement in sweetest way It has been 7 months since TOWIE star Jess' fiancé proposed

TOWIE star Jessica Wright has shared a beautiful black and white snap of her and her fiancé William Lee-Kemp as she showed off her dazzling engagement ring, to mark seven months since Will’s amazing holiday proposal.

READ: The A-list singers who performed at their own weddings

She accompanied the loved-up photograph, which she posted to her 1.4million Instagram followers, with the caption “7 months today”, along with a ring and a love heart emoji.

The beautiful picture that Jess shared

Some fans took this to mean a countdown to the wedding, commenting things like: “I’m meant to be getting married 8 months today” and “so can’t wait for this”.

However, we know Jess has plans to marry in June next year, which is nine months away, as she spoke exclusively to HELLO! magazine to share details of the big day.

MORE: Will Jess wear a high-necked wedding dress like these celebs?

In her HELLO! interview, Jess and fiancé Will revealed their plans for a destination wedding, choosing to say ‘I do’ in Majorca, in 2021. "We've enjoyed some amazing holidays here,” said Jess when speaking to the magazine, “And I practically grew up on the island because it's where my family has a second home".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jess and Will find out if they are compatible

Jess will be joined by 15 bridesmaids including her sister-in-law Michelle Keegan, and her brother Mark Wright will be master of ceremonies.

The couple got engaged at Courchevel in France, while on a skiing trip. Will had to tell a white lie to Jess for the proposal plan to work. "At breakfast one morning he told me he was feeling unwell and returned to our room.

REVEALED: What went wrong at Mark Wright's wedding

“When I went to find him, there were candles lining the hallway, flowers, red heart-shaped balloons and two glasses of champagne waiting.

"Then Will called me out onto the balcony. With the snowy mountains behind him, he went down on one knee and asked me to marry him.”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.