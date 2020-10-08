Lily Collins makes revelation about engagement The Emily In Paris star is officially a fiancée

Lily Collins has announced she is the "happiest" she has "ever been" since getting engaged to her fiance Charlie McDowell at the end of September.

The Emily In Paris actress opened up about her relationship on Drew Barrymore's talk show Wednesday, when Drew commented, "Excuse me, I didn't mean to bury the lead, congratulations on your engagement!"

Lily took the opportunity to show off her engagement ring again, as she declared, "I am a fiancée."

Drew replied, "Is he lovely and kind and good?"

"Yes, I am the luckiest," said Lily. "I am so grateful and truly feel the happiest I've ever been I am very, very lucky."

Lily announced the news with a photo of the couple against an incredible mountainous backdrop during a road trip.

Lily got engaged during a road trip

She captioned the image, "I've been waiting my lifetime for you and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together…"

Shortly after, she shared another snap of her jaw-dropping engagement ring, which private jeweller Bonnie Dudeney told HELLO! is likely to retail for a price upwards of £65,000.

The design features a rose-cut diamond on a bezel setting.

Lily's engagement ring features a rose-cut diamond

Director Charlie also shared the news on social media, writing: "In a time of uncertainty and darkness you have illuminated my life. I will forever cherish my adventure with you."

The couple revealed that they were an item in 2019, after Lily spoke about her desire to find the right person during an interview in 2017.

"I've learned a lot about myself because of the relationships that haven't worked out," she told Sunday People. "I've had some good and some bad relationships. I want someone to make me laugh. I need to just be enough for someone. I would like to be accepted in my pyjamas or wearing something glamorous."

