Kate Ferdinand shares gorgeous wedding video as she celebrates 1st anniversary with Rio Kate and Rio Ferdinand celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Sunday

Kate Ferdinand celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Rio by sharing incredible footage from their big day on Instagram. The mum-to-be married retired footballer Rio in Turkey on 27 September 2019, and said she had become "emotional" reminiscing on their wedding day.

"1 year today. All emotional watching this. Memories I will cherish forever… The best weekend with our family and friends. I love you baby @rioferdy," Kate captioned the clip.

The video included footage from Kate and Rio's full weekend of wedding celebrations, starting with a pre-wedding party, as well as their beautiful outdoor ceremony, which featured a beautiful ocean backdrop.

Finally, we see the couple sharing their first dance at their wedding reception, after Kate changed out of her lace wedding dress into an ivory crop top and skirt. "One year down. Forever to go!" a caption at the end of the wedding video read.

Rio and Kate have even more to celebrate on their first wedding anniversary, as they are currently expecting their first child together. The couple announced the happy news in June, before revealing earlier this month that they are expecting a baby boy.

Fittingly, Kate dressed up in a beautiful blue figure-hugging dress and heels for a special anniversary meal on Sunday, captioning an outfit photo on Instagram: "Blue today for our baby boy."

Kate and Rio Ferdinand shared their wedding video on their 1st anniversary

The baby will be a little brother to Rio's three children from his previous marriage – Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and nine-year-old Tia.

Kate previously told HELLO! she was looking forward to starting a family with her husband. "At the moment, we're just enjoying married life and I'm getting back to work and enjoying that. But if we can [have children], at some stage we definitely will. I've enjoyed juggling work with being a stepmum. I just want to be happy, fit and healthy," she said.

