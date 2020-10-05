The wedding venue of Lisa Faulkner and John Torode and more - where you could marry Union J star Josh Cuthbert and Chloe Lloyd also tied the knot there

Aynhoe Park is a Grade I-listed country house in Oxfordshire and it provides the most idyllic backdrop for weddings. The house is filled with historic charm, luxurious furnishings and quirky statues, giving it a rather opulent feel. The venue has proved very popular with stars, becoming the dream “I do” destination for these celebrity couples.

Jade Jagger and Adrian Fillary

Jade Jagger went for a boho wedding day look

In 2012, Jade Jagger, daughter of Mick Jagger married Adrian Fillary. The flamboyant bridal party stood outside of the historic building, to pose for beautiful photographs. The grounds also featured a huge white marquee, the perfect place for the celebrations to commence.

Bianca and Mick Jagger joined their daughter for her big day

The elegant backdrop may not have been very rock and roll, but the guest list certainly was. The couple, joined by Jade’s parents Mick and Bianca Jagger, were surrounded by a glittering guestlist of stars. This included iconic model Jerry Hall, one of Mick’s ex-wives and fellow model Kate Moss.

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode chose the countryside location of Aynhoe Park for their 2019 nuptials. Actress Lisa and TV chef John met when Lisa appeared on Celebrity Masterchef, but it was years later when their romance blossomed.

Celebrity wedding guests included John’s Masterchef co-star Greg Wallace, as well as Amanda Holden and Tamzin Outhwaite. They joined the couple for a massive two-day, autumnal themed celebration.

The gorgeous Aynhoe park is a celebrity-approved wedding venue

After their wedding, Lisa tagged the venue in one of her gorgeous snaps to say thank you – and admitted that: “We didn’t want to leave”.

Josh Cuthbert and Chloe Lloyd

Union J singer Josh Cuthbert and model Chloe Lloyd said their vows in 2018 at Aynhoe Park. The picture-perfect day was featured online for fans to soak up every detail of it all.

The couple secured their dream venue two years in advance and were amazed by how truly beautiful the best day of their lives turned out to be.

In Josh’s wedding speech he reveals that Chloe took charge of the wedding venue décor, which featured tonnes of white and pastel flowers.

In their wedding video, shared on their YouTube channel, Josh and Chloe also enjoy the grounds of this glorious venue, walking outside for more photographs.

