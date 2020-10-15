We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Alexandra's granddaughter Flora Ogilvy married Timothy Vesterberg in September at St James's Palace. The bride wore a simple Emilia Wickstead bridal gown, and we can now reveal she paired it with elegant Jimmy Choo heels.

REVEALED: The royal scandals that shocked the world

Flora announced the occasion on Instagram: "Timothy and I were married privately at Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace on Saturday 26th September. We are truly overjoyed and look forward to celebrating next year”.

The post revealed her wedding dress designer, Emilia Wickstead as she tagged the brand as she showed off her elegant square neck, long-sleeved gown.

Until now, we did not know what this royal bride chose to wear on her feet, but she took to Instagram Stories to share a snapshot of her outfit – showing sparkling Jimmy Choo heels and the statement carpet of Claridge’s. This suggests that perhaps she spent her first night as a wife, staying at the luxury London hotel.

Flora shares a snap of her gorgeous wedding heels

MORE: Royal bridal beauty secrets, revealed

READ: What all of these royal wedding rings have in common

Flora's heels appear to be the Jimmy Choo Romy 60 Ivory Satin Pointy Toe Pumps with Crystal Tiara, priced at £695. These sophisticated shoes, with a touch of sparkle, feature a very reasonable 2.4inch heel height, making them great for brides who want to stay in their heels all day and all night.

Romy 60 Ivory Satin Pointy Toe Pumps with Crystal Tiara, £695, Jimmy Choo

Flora is an art curator but does also attend significant royal events such as Trooping The Colour. She has been dating Timothy Vesterberg, from Sweden, since 2019.

St James’s Palace was chosen as the venue because it is where Flora’s grandmother, Princess Alexandra resides. This royal wedding location was where the Cambridges celebrated the christening of Prince George in 2013 and Queen Victoria and Prince Albert said their marriage vows here, in the Chapel Royal.

Hugo Burnand, who photographed the nuptials of Prince William and Kate Middleton, also captured the beautiful moments of Flora and Timothy’s big day.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.