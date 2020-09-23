We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice reunited with her unforgettable wedding gown on Wednesday ahead of it going on public display at Windsor Castle.

The royal bride looked delighted to see her vintage dress up close again, having not seen it since her surprise nuptials to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July.

Beatrice wore a face mask and a pretty floral dress by The Vampire's Wife - which she teamed with black suede stilettos by Aquazzura - as she toured the display at Windsor Castle, which will open to visitors on Thursday and features her wedding shoes and a replica of her bridal bouquet.

Caroline de Guitaut, curator of the exhibition who hosted the visit, said: "It was a really lovely moment for her to be reunited with her dress and to be able to see it as part of the display in the state dining room.

Princess Beatrice reunited with her vintage wedding gown

"She seemed really, really happy and we talked about the history of the dress and its wearing by the Queen and the alternations that were made to turn it into a wedding dress."

The dress is on display at Windsor Castle

The dress was loaned to Beatrice by her grandmother, the Queen, who first wore the gown for a State dinner in Rome in 1961. Her Majesty also wore the dress again to the London premiere of the film Lawrence of Arabia in 1962 and the State Opening of Parliament in 1966.

The Queen wearing the dress in 1962

The gown is made of ivory peau de soie taffeta, and the skirt is trimmed with a band of ivory duchesse satin. It also features geometric hand embroidery in crystals and diamantés over the bodice, waist and hips.

Sir Norman Hartnell’s original design was altered for Princess Beatrice under the direction of Angela Kelly, personal advisor, dresser and curator to the Queen, and the British fashion designer Stewart Parvin.

Beatrice and Edoardo married at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor

The Royal Collection Trust says: "The full-skirted silhouette was softened to give a more contemporary, simplified shape, and the underskirt and petticoats were recreated and bound with silk tulle.

"Short sleeves of triple organza were added to the straps and embroidered with vintage diamantés to match the original Hartnell embroidery design. Each alteration made to the dress is reversible."

The special display of Princess Beatrice's wedding dress is part of a visit to Windsor Castle from 24 September to 22 November 2020. Tickets for Windsor Castle must be pre-booked in advance, visit www.rct.uk or call +44 (0)303 123 7304.

