Helen Flanagan's engagement ring disaster revealed

Former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan has been engaged to footballer Scott Sinclair since 2018, but the couple have been together for 10 years. Scott planned a proposal fit for a princess, as the couple got engaged at Disneyland Paris.

Helen was recently parted with her beloved diamond engagement ring when the ring's band dramatically snapped. She took to Instagram Stories to update fans that she was now reunited with her cherished ring. In the photograph Helen proudly showed off the sparkler and captioned it: "Finally got my ring back… after the band broke."



Helen shared her joy to be reunited with her engagement ring

The oval diamond ring features a pavé diamond band, which Helen is thrilled has now been repaired.

She paired the ring with perfectly manicured nails, in a very bridal shade of pink.



Helen's beautiful diamond ring features in a lot of her Instagram posts

The couple, who have two children together, got engaged back in May 2018 but there are no wedding plans on the horizon.

Speaking to The Express, Helen revealed that she had planned to get married in 2020 but her and Scott have now made the decision to postpone it.



Helen got engaged to footballer Scott back in 2018

She admitted in the interview that it "already feels like we are married", and so they don't feel the need to rush plans to get wed.

They recently also shared the exciting news that they are expecting baby number three, with a post on Instagram. Fellow former Coronation Street actress, Michelle Keegan was quick to congratulate Helen and Scott on the announcement, writing: "Awwwwww babe!!!! Congratulations so happy for you all! Xxx." Their third child is due in March 2021.

