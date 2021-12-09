Ariana Grande's $350k engagement ring's hidden meaning will make you emotional The singer got engaged in December 2020

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez may have tied the knot in May 2021, but we're still not over her gorgeous (and extremely heartfelt) engagement ring.

The couple got engaged back in December 2020 when the thank u, next singer announced the happy news with a super-sweet Instagram post showcasing her one-of-a-kind new rock – and fans were quick to spot the potential hidden meaning behind its design.

Made up of a large oval diamond and a uniquely placed delicate pearl, it bears similarities to another pearl ring Ariana was gifted by her grandmother, leading people to think that it could have been designed around this sentimental gem.

Ariana's very unique engagement ring

In 2014, she tweeted a picture of a gold pearl ring, captioning it: "Nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa's tie pin. She says he told her in a dream it'd protect me." Ariana's grandfather Frank sadly passed away in 2014 after a long battle with cancer.

Ariana's grandfather's tie pin was made into a ring for the star

Fans clocked it with one commenting: "It was made from her Grandpa's tie pin" on her engagement post.

The singer announced her engagement news to her Instagram followers with a series of pictures, captioned: "Forever n then some." Some showed the couple all loved up hugging and smiling and two were focused on Ariana's incredible ring.

Ariana announced her engagement to the world in December 2020

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, gave HELLO! a valuation of this extremely unique ring: "One of the most unique engagement rings I've ever seen. This avant-garde pairing should be applauded by the fashion world. I would estimate the value of this ring is north of $350,000."

Ariana and Dalton tied the knot in a "tiny and intimate" wedding that took place at their home in Montecito with the bride wearing a strapless, floor-length gown paired with a veil with a bow.

