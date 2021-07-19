Helen Flanagan's red hot wedding guest dress will blow your mind

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

How insane did Helen Flanagan look at the weekend? The beautiful mother-of-three attended a wedding and wore a eye-catching red lace corset dress by Nadine Merabi.

READ: Wedding guest outfit ideas for summer 2021: From floral dresses to chic jumpsuits and pastel suits

The £325 design is known as the 'Olivia Cherry Dress' and is quite the show-stopper. It features embroidered flowers and a perfectly fitted bodice top with inner cups and an underwire for extra support. The full skirt is pleated, extends from the waist and stops below the knee. Cute! Helen accessorised with a coordinating Dior bag and strappy gold sandals.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coronation Street Actress Helen Flanagan's Everyday Makeup Tutorial

It's hard to believe the star gave birth to her third child, a son called Charlie, just four months ago. Helen is engaged to footballer Scott Sinclair and also has two daughters, five-year-old Matilda, and three-year-old Delilah.

MORE: Why Helen Flanagan has been wearing her dresses back to front

Speaking of Helen's daughters, it appears they are just as stylish as their mother. Both girls have a love of party dresses too, and often step out in high end childrenswear brand Rachel Riley.

Helen looked incredible in her red frock

Earlier this month, Delilah celebrated her third birthday and wore a gorgeous frock from the brand. Every little girl has to have a special party dress for her big day, and she even matched with her big sister Matilda, in beautiful, cake-print dresses.

Olivia Cherry Dress, £325, Nadine Merabi

Princess Charlotte has worn the brand's frocks on countless occasions. So Helen's little girls are in great company.

Red Broderie Anglaise Strappy Corset Drape Midi Dress, £40, Pretty Little Thing

READ: 11 Coronation Street stars with jaw-dropping engagement rings

This isn't the first time Helen's children's clothes have had a royal edge. Back in April, the blonde beauty shared a beautiful snap of Charlie in a blue jumper with his name emblazoned in white from another knitwear site - The Little Worne Store. The jumper was super cute and very similar to the one Princess Eugenie dressed her son August in a few weeks before.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.