Helen Flanagan confesses wedding plans are 'out the window' Coronation Street star Helen has been engaged since 2018

Former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan has been engaged to footballer Scott Sinclair since 2018, and now the coronavirus pandemic has meant that their wedding plans have "gone out the window".

READ: 11 celebrity couples whose 2020 weddings have been cancelled due to coronavirus

In an interview with The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine, Helen, who is currently pregnant with her third child, opened up about her wedding plans being thrown into disarray.

"Everything has gone out the window," she explained. "We had it planned that my little sister was going to get married in 2020 so we’d get married in 2021.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The most expensive royal weddings of all time are revealed

"Now I’m looking at maybe 2022, although I think so many people who have been in the same boat are going to get married that year. We’ll all be going to weddings every week!"

Helen Flanagan has been with footballer Scott Sinclair for 10 years

The couple are one of thousands who are hoping to tie the knot sometime soon. Helen seemed to not be too stressed about the situation though, perhaps that's because she'll have her hands full with her new bundle of joy as well as her two daughters Matilda and Delilah – or perhaps it's because Helen and Scott are already like a married couple.

MORE: Helen Flanagan's revelation about suicidal thoughts

LOOK: 10 of the most unique celebrity engagement rings: Elizabeth Hurley, Katy Perry, Lily Collins and more

The couple are looking forward to welcoming their third child in 2021

They have been together for 10 years and the actress candidly admitted: "I think of Scott as my husband anyway. We've been together since I was 19 and for so long that people just assume we’re married. And we act like we’re married already."

Back last year Helen's engagement ring dramatically broke

Scott planned a proposal fit for a princess, as the couple got engaged at Disneyland Paris, but their road to happily ever after hasn't been smooth because as well as the pandemic throwing a spanner in the works, Helen revealed back last year that her engagement ring dramatically snapped! We hope everything goes according to plan once the wedding day finally comes around.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.