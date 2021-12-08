8 Winter Wedding guest outfit ideas you're going to absolutely love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Winter weddings are arguably as popular as spring and summer ceremonies, as well as abroad matrimonies, especially after some couples sadly had their nuptials postponed during lockdown.

Top rules for a winter wedding

When it comes to wedding guest outfits, there are a few unspoken rules. The first one is not to wear white, and in some cases to avoid the colour scheme of the bridal party, and secondly, remember this is a wedding and not a nightclub.

Aside from those, and, unless there is a strict dress code such as black tie, you can be free to wear maxi, midi, even a mini length dress should you please, a two-piece suit, or a trendy coord to the ceremony, reception, or both - if you're lucky enough to make the cut.

The best winter wedding guest outfit ideas

ASOS DESIGN Lace Insert Midi Dress, £45, ASOS

Plums, reds, and warm hues, as well as jewel tones, are all the craze when it comes to winter dressing, and for those looking for a flattering design, which is smart, but comfortable, and not black, this is for you.

Autograph Blouson Sleeve Maxi Waisted Dress, £79, M&S

For those looking to add a pop of colour to their wardrobe at a time when winter wardrobes are mostly filled with greys and blacks, this Autograph dress is a must.

In true M&S style, this design has the popular round neck cut, midi length, cinched in waist, and long blouson sleeves. It's a simple, but statement piece nevertheless.

ASOS DESIGN Satin Midi Tea Dress, £40, ASOS

This design ticks all the boxes for us. It features an elegant and uber-feminine cowl neck, is midi-length, with a thigh-high split, and features blouson sleeves, which can hold a multitude of sins.

Long Chiffon Dress, £29.99, H&M

For those who are looking for a classy, chic number, that is flattering but inexpensive – you have met your match. While some may prefer the black and gold print for winter, others may favour the floral version for winter or to stock up for the spring events.

Complete with a ruffle neck, tie neck fastening, midi length, and billowy sleeves, this bohemian number is just the ticket when you get your next wedding invite through.

Cape Dress, £89.99, Zara

We are speechless. It's a limited edition Zara must-have, and we are racing to checkout.

Topshop Jacquard Mini Tea dress, £50, ASOS

Major Cecilie Bahnsen vibes - but a fraction of the price. Wear with flats, kitten heels, or even platforms to show off those pins at the reception.

Finery London Round Neck Tie Sleeve Midi Tea Dress, £45, M&S

Simple, but classy. This design is flattering, thanks to the short puff sleeves, midi length, dropped waist hem, and ruffle hem at the base of the dress. You can dress it up or down, and wear time after time.

Livia Velvet Dress, £300, Reformation

Velvet is a texture associated with winter, so a velvet dress for a winter wedding is bound to be on the cards.

Reformation is a celebrity-approved fashion label, and we give it our seal of approval too, especially this uber-chic slim fit dress with puff sleeves and backless detail.

