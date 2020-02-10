Helen Flanagan postpones wedding to Scott Sinclair The Coronation Street star has revealed why she won’t be marrying footballer Scott Sinclair until next year

Helen Flanagan, previously known as Rosie Webster in Coronation Street, got engaged to footballer Scott Sinclair during a family trip to Disneyland Paris in 2018. The pair had plans to tie the knot this year but Helen says that this will now be put on hold until 2021 (at least), as her younger sister will be having her wedding this year.

"I know this sounds weird but because we’ve got children and been together for so long, we already feel like we’re married,’ she told the Express.

"We were going to get married this year but my little sister is getting married next summer, so maybe next year," she added. "I think it’s just because we’ve been together for so long, we’re just a bit lazy about it. But it would be nice to have the same name."

Helen and Scott have two daughters together: Matilda and Delilah

Since the couple started dating in 2009, they have welcomed two daughters: Matilda, four and Delilah, one. And apparently Helen is also keen to add to her brood. "I would really love more children," she said. "I’ve always said four but that will probably be too much, so I’ll say three. When you have two children, you just love them equally. I would love a girl or boy as long as they’re healthy. You’re just lucky to carry a baby aren’t you?"

Scott Sinclair proposed to Helen Flanagan during a family trip to Disneyland Paris

As for further wedding plans, Helen previously announced that she had found her dream wedding dress, that it will be held during summer- when Scott won’t be working in football’s off-season, and that she isn’t sure whether she wants a destination or home wedding.

She also told the Mail Online that she needs to have the tattoo of Marilyn Monroe on her arm removed beforehand since her dress is sleeveless but, judging by recent photos, she hasn’t quite got around to it yet.

