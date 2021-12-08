Caitriona Balfe's enchanting engagement ring has a royal connection – photos

Caitriona Balfe married Tony McGill in a secret ceremony in 2019 after getting engaged in 2018 – and the Outlander star has the most magical engagement ring with a royal touch!

The actress debuted her sparkling finger bling at the 75th Golden Globe Awards, telling reporters on the red carpet about her engagement: "It happened over the break. I'm very happy."

The dazzling ring features a striking round diamond flanked by two captivating sapphire stones which are also round, set on a simple gold band.

Caitriona's unique engagement ring is so stunning

Unconventional blue gems are also very popular with royal brides. Princess Diana's iconic engagement ring, which is now worn by Kate Middleton features a huge sapphire stone and Princess Anne's ring from Sir Timothy Laurence also has a blue sapphire jewel.

The star showcased her ring on the red carpet

Caitriona went on to marry Tony at St. Mary’s Church in Bruton, Somerset in a very top secret ceremony. When a fan quizzed the actress on why fans hadn't seen a picture of the big day, she replied: "Cause that was for me, my husband and my family. Sorry.... but thank you for the love xxx #AskCait."

Royals like Princess Anne love sapphire stones too

The star spoke about the ceremony to The Irish Mirror: "I managed to squeeze it in on a weekend during production, but it was beautiful and I had all my close friends and family there.

"Once you are in a room full of people that you love and who love you, it's just so special and fun. I just want to be happy and to try to stay sane."

Caitriona and Tony also have a child together

Caitriona's Outlander co-star, Sam Heughan was one of the few lucky people to get an invite to the nuptials.

When asked what her favorite thing about her handsome co-star was, Caitriona told Elle: "Sam's just so kind. He's a really good friend. He always checks in. I don't know, he has one of the biggest hearts and smallest egos that I know.

"I feel very lucky. Sam and I have an amazing bond, we're really great friends."

Being notoriously private, Caitriona and Tony welcomed their first child in 2021 but they kept the pregnancy a secret until the little one arrived.

