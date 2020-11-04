BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker makes hilarious admission about wife Sarah The Football Focus host rarely speaks about his marriage

Dan Walker previously made a rare admission about his wife of 19 years, Sarah, and their relationship.

The BBC Breakfast host shared an image of a pair of golf shoes on Instagram as he quipped, "One of the secrets to nearly 20 years of marriage… Golf shoes for #Valentines Day," along with a laughing face emoji.

SEE: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker's home as you've never seen it before

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dan Walker impresses fans with unexpected talent

He also shared a similar message on Twitter as he joked: "Happy #ValentinesDay. Married for 19 years and counting #TheGiftOfGolfShoes."

Dan Walker's Valentine's Day present

Likewise, on Valentine's Day of 2018, the Football Focus star wrote on Instagram, "Yesterday… Mid-conversation… My wife plucked a hair from my ear with her bare fingers. That my friends… Is what Valentine's Day is all about."

The couple tied the knot in 2001, and are believed to have met while studying at the University of Sheffield, where Dan graduated with a Masters degree in broadcast journalism in 1999.

Now, the couple continue to live in the city with their three children: their son Chuck, and two daughters Susanna and Jessica.

In an interview with the Mail Online in 2018, Dan said the area was the obvious choice for the pair to set up their family home.

"My wife Sarah and I moved to Sheffield last year because it's played a big part in our lives," he explained. "We both studied here and it's where I began broadcasting."

Dan Walker's kitchen

They have since made the property their own with stunning interiors, which Dan revealed in a series of professional images taken in the kitchen.

"The kitchen is where we hang out with our children, Susie, Jessica, Joe and Winnie, our cockapoo rescue dog," he said.

Dan Walker's wife and three children

In August, he shared a rare photo of his wife along with their three children as they enjoyed a day sightseeing in London.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.