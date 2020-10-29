Surprise royal wedding revealed for Princess Eeuphelma of Bhutan The couple join Princess Beatrice in marrying amid COVID-19

Congratulations are in order for Princess Eeuphelma Choden Wangchuck of Bhutan, 27, and Dasho Thinlay Norbu, after the couple have married in a surprise royal wedding.

The news was shared by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Princess Eeuphelma's half-brother, on his official Instagram account, with two photos of the couple on their big day.

SEE: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi marry in secret royal wedding

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice marries in secret royal wedding amid coronavirus

King Jigme Khesar captioned the images, "29th October 2020.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eeuphelma Choden Wangchuck married Dasho Thinlay Norbu in a Royal Wedding ceremony today."

MORE: Royal wedding countdown: The ceremonies postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic

He went on to explain that the nuptials took place at Dechencholing Palace in Thimphu, the capital of Bhutan, and added that the couple "received the blessings of His Majesty The King, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and His Holiness the Je Khenpo".

Speaking of the Princess' background, he said, "Her Royal Highness Princess Eeuphelma Choden Wangchuck was born in 1993 to His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Her Majesty Gyalyum Sangay Choden Wangchuck. Her Royal Highness graduated with a major in Sociology from Georgetown University in the United States in 2016.

"As President of the Bhutan Paralympic Committee, Her Royal Highness represents Bhutan internationally to take forward the participation of Bhutanese athletes with disabilities in various global sporting events."

Her now-husband Dasho Thinlay Norbu, meanwhile, was "born to Yab Dhondup Gyaltshen and Yum Sonam Choki in 1992". He attended St. Stephen's College at Delhi University, where he trained as a pilot, and has been working for national airline Drukair since 2019.

Princess Alexandra's granddaughter Flora Ogilvy also married this year

The couple join Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Alexandra's granddaughter Flora Ogilvy and her husband Timothy Vesterberg as royals to have married during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.