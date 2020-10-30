Royal weddings are one of the most anticipated events of the year, but the coronavirus pandemic means that, while some couples have opted to amend their plans for a smaller ceremony and gone ahead, others have chosen to put their big days on the backburner. Here are the fiancé and fiancées set to say 'I do' imminently…

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet

While he is not a direct member of the royal family, Kate Middleton's brother James and his fiancée Alizee Thevenet revealed that, like Princess Beatrice, they had planned to tie the knot in May, but the COVID-19 crisis meant that they have still been unable to share their vows. James took to Instagram with a sweet post showing photos of the couple during a trip to Italy and the caption: "Two homes, lockdown, two attempts at a wedding, a litter of dogs, launching of new company @ella.co, a beard shave and much more but the best part is that I get to share it with you @alizeethevenet and I can't wait to take on whatever the future holds for us."

Lady Amelia Spencer and Greg Mallett

Princess Diana's niece and Earl Charles Spencer's daughter Lady Amelia Spencer got engaged to her long-term boyfriend and real-estate agent Greg Mallett in July. Charles shared the news with a photo of the couple revealing Amelia's beautiful engagement ring, and wrote, "So happy for my daughter, Amelia, engaged to her boyfriend of 11 years, Greg – it's wonderful to hear them both so excited about their future. Sending them both love, and every good wish for their life together. I love that Greg asked for my blessing before proposing. Very sweet." As with James, Lady Amelia isn't technically an official royal, but we're still expecting a hugely exciting day - and perhaps some royal guests.

Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark and Matthew Kumar

Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark was also expected to get married in May, to American lawyer Matthew Kumar on the Greek island of Spetses. A statement was released ahead of their big day, explaining that they had been forced to put their plans on hold, and they are still yet to have gone through with their ceremony.

