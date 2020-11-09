Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds set to make history with wedding The prime minister and his fiancée will mark a first in almost 200 years

Boris Johnson will become the first prime minister to marry while in office at Downing Street for 198 years, should he and his fiancée Carrie Symonds tie the knot while he is still serving.

A spokesperson for Boris revealed that he and Carrie were engaged in February (after Boris proposed in December 2019), when it was also confirmed that the couple were expecting a baby this summer, but they are yet to say 'I do'.

The coronavirus pandemic means that their plans for a wedding have likely been delayed, but if they do manage to exchange vows soon, they will make history with their nuptials.

Lord Liverpool was the last prime minister to marry while in office in 1822. This marked a second marriage with Lady Mary Chester, after his first wife died aged 54.

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds got engaged in December 2019

Before that, the Duke of Grafton, also the first British prime minister to be divorced, tied the knot with his second wife, Elizabeth Wrottesley, while in office in 1769.

Boris Johnson has previously been married twice. He divorced from Marina Wheeler earlier this year after 27 years together, while his relationship with Allegra Mostyn-Owen ended in 1993, six years after they wed, meaning that his wedding with Carrie Symonds will mark a third ceremony.

Boris was previously married to Marina Wheeler

Only two British prime ministers before Boris have been divorced: the Duke of Grafton who divorced his first wife in 1769 before remarrying in the same year, and Sir Anthony Eden who divorced his first wife in 1950 and went on to remarry two years later.

Boris made an additional first alongside Carrie in relation to their living arrangements. He moved into No 11 Downing Street with Carrie in July 2019, when Carrie was just his girlfriend. Before then, the four-bedroom apartment had only ever been home to prime ministers' wives or husbands.

