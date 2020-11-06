So your dream day has been dashed by the COVID-19 pandemic? All of your wedding plans are now postponed? What will you do when your original wedding day comes around? Don’t worry, there are plenty of ideas to help you celebrate your would-be wedding day in style.

1. Get dressed up

When you’ve been sporting the same two pairs of tracksuit bottoms on rotation, getting dressed into ‘real clothes’ may seem an effort, but it is worth it for this special day. Get your glad rags on and prepare to have a proper celebration. You don’t have to wear your wedding attire (maybe save that for the big day) but a nice dress and smart shirt should do the trick.

2. Have a toast

You can’t have a would-be wedding celebration without the pop of a cork. Make sure a bottle is on ice ready to cheers with your husband- or bride-to-be. If you’re not a fizz kinda couple, you could always pour a cocktail. These very cute NIO Cocktails come pre-mixed and flat packed - ready to be torn open and poured. Or if you want the joy of making, go for a Cointreau margarita kit.

Nio Cocktails can come through your letterbox!

3. Have some family face time

Being separated from your loved ones is hard enough at any time, but especially now when you might be feeling down about your postponed wedding. Seeing the smiling faces of your nearest and dearest will definitely help to lift your spirits. Why not get them to dress up for the occasion too?

4. Perfect your playlist

The art of crafting a wedding day playlist is seriously underrated. You need a good mix of dancefloor tunes and romantic slow songs - and of course something for the oldies. Now you have the chance to actually sit and listen to your would-be playlist to ensure you are hitting all the right notes.

Perfect that first dance before anyone sees it

5. Rehearse your wedding vows

Now is a perfectly good time to recite what you want to say on the big day to your partner, especially if you've written your own wedding vows. As well as being advantageous to banish any nerves, it will also be nice to hear your other half say some meaningful words.

6. Take a trip down memory lane

Go back to where it all began by looking at photos of your time together. A scroll on Facebook should do the trick - or better yet - dust off that photo album and have a good look at those loving memories. You could always get your friends and family to send you their best pictures of you as a couple and decorate your home with them.



Make sure your space is decorated for the occasion

7. Play a fun game

Have a little fun and see who really knows best by going head-to-head with a Mr and Mrs style quiz. This could be the ideal game to play while you are zoom-ing or FaceTiming your closest pals – arm them with questions and the challenge is on!

