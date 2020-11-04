Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke and his fiancé Gareth Locke have married today in a magical candle-lit ceremony in London.

HELLO! can reveal the wedding took place on Wednesday evening with Ollie's co-star Binky Felstead as a bridesmaid. The ceremony was brought forward so they could marry before the new restrictions come into place at midnight.

MORE: Ollie Locke reveals plans to adopt with soon-to-be new husband

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meet Ollie Locke's new husband Gareth Locke

As Ollie revealed on Instagram recently: "We have had to postpone the wedding twice...and it has been a nightmare, but we are determined to get married this year in whatever way we can and to end 2020 in the way we want 2021 to begin...exceptionally magical, full of love and with a huge amount of white hydrangeas!"

Ollie and Gareth exchanged vows during a candlelit ceremony (Photo: David Venni)

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! when they became engaged in 2018, the couple revealed how Gareth proposed to Ollie by the Peter Pan statue in Kensington Park Gardens.

The pair first met more than a decade ago when they were both modelling at a fashion show for designer Jade Holland Cooper.

MORE: Ollie Locke opens the doors to his quirky London home

The couple announced their engagement in 2018

"I thought Gareth was The One very early on. I was pretty sure this was something that would be for the rest of my life," said Ollie, who made his debut on Made in Chelsea in 2011 and recently returned to filming on the E4 show alongside Gareth.

The pair have now joined their surnames together. "We are going to be Locke-Locke," Ollie previously told HELLO!. "I like the idea that his family and my family will be joined together."

The exclusive wedding photographs and all the details from their magical ceremony will be published in a future issue of HELLO!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.