Why Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds could marry imminently The Prime Minister and Carrie got engaged in December 2019

Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds have still been unable to get married amid the pandemic, but during a conference in December 2020, the Prime Minister revealed that people should have "confidence" in being able to wed by summer, with restrictions easing by Easter, approximately eight weeks away.

“Mass testing, combined with the growth in the number of people being vaccinated, will make a difference, I think before Easter,” he explained to wedding planner, Lara Gill. “There is a real possibility that lateral flow testing will allow events like weddings to go ahead.

“My hope is that by summer it really will be a different world for the weddings and events industry. I hope your potential customers will be full of confidence as well and will be getting hitched in the normal way.”

When asked about his own wedding day, he responded, "Take that one offline, as they say," but it would make sense that he and Carrie hope to say 'I do' as soon as they can, after such a long time since their engagement.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister revealed that Boris and Carrie were set to marry in February 2020, when it was also confirmed that the couple were expecting their son, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, who was born on 29 April 2020.

In July, Boris sparked speculation that the couple had hoped to walk down the aisle in August, when he announced that from the 1st of the month, couples would be able to hold wedding receptions with up to 30 guests.

In an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, Boris was asked whether he would be taking advantage of the rules, to which he cryptically replied, "Well, aha! That's a jolly good question." Nonetheless, Boris and Carrie still hadn't married before the UK went into its second national lockdown.

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds got engaged in December 2019

Of course, Boris and Carrie could have opted to host a virtual ceremony, but it would make sense that they hope to have some family and friends there once restrictions have eased.

Their nuptials will mark Boris' third marriage, following his divorce from Marina Wheeler earlier this year, and Boris and Carrie's wedding will make history with Boris becoming the first Prime Minister to marry in office since the Earl of Grafton in 1769.

