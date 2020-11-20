Gogglebox's Tom Malone Jr gets quizzed by fans about his mystery wedding ring Tom Malone Jr started dating Bryony Briscoe in June 2020

Gogglebox favourite Tom Malone Jr was forced to explain why he wears a wedding ring when one of his followers asked during an Instagram Stories Q&A. The dancer revealed that it used to be his grandad's wedding ring and confessed that it is his most prized possession.

Tom took to his social platform to say: "It's another day in lockdown. I'm bored… you guys are bored… so hit me up with some questions."

Which is when one user asked: "Is that a wedding ring you wear?" Tom then confirmed it is a wedding ring, but it is not his wedding ring.

Taking the gold band off of the index finger of his left hand, Tom explained: "I wear it every day. It goes everywhere with me. My most prized possession."

Tom Malone Jr and his girlfriend Bryony have been dating since June

He finished off the video clip by reiterating: "It's not my wedding ring, it's my grandad's."

Tom has a girlfriend called Bryony Briscoe who is a model based in Leeds and the couple are always on social media filming fun TikTok videos and posing for selfies together.

The pandemic has resulted in Tom Jr temporarily moving back in with his parents

Tom no longer lives in Manchester, and he usually travels in order to film Gogglebox – but this time he has been living back at the Malone household to continue filming the show amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Malones have graced our screens for six years now, since first appearing on the hit Channel 4 show in 2014.

