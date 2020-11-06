Gogglebox stars the Malones' family home set for major change The UK lockdown has changed everything

Gogglebox stars, the Malones, have had to have son Tom Jr move back into the family home in Manchester to continue filming the show amid the coronavirus pandemic. This decision comes as the UK is plunged back into lockdown and the mixing of households is not permitted.

WATCH: Tom Jr returns to the Malone family home

To mark the moment Tom had to move back into the family home, he shared a fun video on his Instagram Story. It showed him bounding up the drive in a choreographed routine and his loving parents coming to the doorstep to greet him.

Tom no longer lives in Manchester, but usually travels in order to film the show – but this time he will be living at the Malone household when the episodes are shot. Professional dancer Tom used to live in London, but it is unknown if he now permanently resides with his girlfriend Bryony Briscoe in Leeds.

Tom Jr with his model girlfriend Bryony Briscoe

Tom, who is a member of the Soul Mavericks dance crew, has been in dance competitions and danced for the likes of Rita Ora.

His girlfriend Bryony is a model based in Leeds and the couple are always on social media filming fun TikTok videos and posing for selfies together.

Tom Senior and Tom Jr now have to live together again

As well as mother and father Julie and Tom, Tom Jr will be moving back in with their four dogs! Dave, Lucy, Izzy and Joe often feature on Gogglebox – usually jumping all over Tom Senior.

The Malones have graced our screens for six years now, since first appearing on the hit Channel 4 show in 2014.

