I'm a Celebrity's Vernon Kay and wife Tess Daly's cutest couple moment The pair are parents to daughters Phoebe and Amber

I'm A Celebrity favourite Vernon Kay and Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly are one of the most long-standing celebrity couples. After 20 years and two children together, the pair seem happier than ever.

Vernon and Tess, who first met in 2001, tied the knot in 2003 and renewed their vows in France five years ago. Vernon told his fellow campmates about his thoughtful gesture, including how he masterminded the whole trip and vow renewal ceremony.

We've rounded up the sweetest moments over the course of their relationship. So without further ado…

How did Vernon Kay and Tess Daly meet?

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay began dating in 2001, shortly after meeting on T4, a show for which Vernon was a presenter. In an interview for Digital Spy some years later, the mum-of-two looked back on the early times of their relationship. "It was all quite immediate, really, because we instantly had such a blast together," she said. "I couldn't imagine having more fun with anyone else. It was pretty explosive, I tell you." How romantic!

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly first met in 2001

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly's wedding day

In 2003, after two years of dating, the couple married at St Mary’s Church in Horwich, Vernon’s hometown, before hosting their reception at nearby Rivington Hall Barn. Vernon said he was "over the moon" about his wedding, after the couple opted to shun a high-profile celebrity wedding for something a little more low-key.

Tess and Vernon's fairytale wedding took place in 2003

Among the guests at Tess and Vernon’s wedding were Big Brother winner Brian Dowling and T4 presenter June Sarpong. DJ Brandon Block also provided the entertainment at the couple’s reception.

Do Vernon Kay and Tess Daly have children?

The couple gave birth to their first daughter Phoebe in 2004. Five years later, they welcomed their second daughter, Amber.

When did Vernon Kay and Tess Daly renew their vows?

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly renewed their vows in France five years ago. The lovebirds were joined by their two daughters, and Tess wore a simple white dress with a plunging neckline. After Vernon recounted the story of the special day on I'm A Celebrity, Tess shared a throwback photo from the big day.

She wrote: "So sweet listening to Vern recount the story of surprising me with renewing our vows. Here’s a picture from that special day.".

What do Vernon Kay and Tess Daly love doing?

The family clearly loves a trip abroad (who doesn't?). What better way to spend the holidays with your loved ones on a gorgeous beach, or in Tess and Vernon's case, on a boat cruising on the Italian lakes? This post came after their trip to Lake Como in summer 2018. And the happy couple couldn't resist a cheeky selfie. Cute.

Tess and Vernon enjoyed a trip to Italy in summer 2018

Does Tess Daly show sweet moments with Vernon Kay on Instagram?

Vernon celebrated his 45th birthday in April 2019. Doting wife Tess couldn't let him celebrate without blowing out some birthday candles! Tess posted this adorable picture of her husband looking particularly pleased with his treat.

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly's red carpet date nights

There's nothing better than getting glammed up and heading out for a night on the town with your partner, and Tess and Vernon certainly scrub up well! The couple attended the BAFTA awards in February 2019 and looked sufficiently gorgeous. Tess stunned in a red strapless number and Vernon looked dapper in a blue tailored suit.

The couple walked BAFTAs red carpet together in 2019

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly love a trip to Wimbledon

The couple have spent many summers attending centre court at Wimbledon to watch the games. In 2017, Tess posted this picture of the married couple in the royal box on centre court before the action began.

Vernon and Tess shared this cute snap in 2017

A sweet throwback photo of Vernon Kay and Tess Daly

After almost 20 years together, the couple are bound to have many old pictures to look back on with fond memories. In 2015, Tess posted this amazing throwback picture on her Instagram of the pair posing in a shoot. Tess captioned the post: "One more! #TBT myself and Vernon… this photo was on the cover of Cosmopolitan – nice bit of chiselled jaw action (him not me)." An oldie but goodie!

Vernon and Tess shared an amazing throwback photo

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly back when Vernon had long hair

In this even BIGGER throwback (back when Vernon sported his trademark long locks), Tess and Vernon look all loved-up as they attended the 2002 comedy awards. Pictured in a cosy embrace, the couple look SO adorable.

Vernon was rocking a longer hairstyle

