Why Prince William and Kate Middleton's exotic honeymoon broke tradition

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a spectacular royal wedding in 2011, and they embarked on a no-expense-spared trip to the Seychelles for their honeymoon shortly after. The reason Prince William and Kate Middleton's post-wedding holiday broke with tradition was not because of the destination, but because of the timings!

Traditionally, married couples would depart for their honeymoon straight from their wedding day, but they decided to go against royal protocol and stay overnight in the UK before jetting off.

Their wedding night was still pretty spectacular as the couple stayed at the Queen's iconic home of Buckingham Palace after their show-stopping celebrations.

Once they finally departed 10 days after their nuptials, Prince William and Kate reportedly headed for an exclusive location, the North Island in the Seychelles.

The North Island resort is jaw-dropping

This luxury resort costs upwards of £5,000 a night and we are sure the idyllic surroundings were the perfect place to celebrate their newlywed status.

The resort only has 11 luxurious villas so it provides a complete escape from the outside world – just what they would have wanted after their wedding, which was watched by an estimated 24 million viewers in the UK alone.

The Seychelles is a stunning honeymoon destination

A popular choice for high-profile guests, George and Amal Clooney stayed there following their wedding in 2014, while Salma Hayek also honeymooned on the island.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also decided to break with this tradition and they stayed in the UK for Prince Charles' 70th birthday party just days after their 2018 nuptials before jetting off on a top-secret honeymoon.

The Queen honeymooned in the UK

Many royal couples have actually chosen to honeymoon in the UK. The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh also enjoyed a low-key break at Birkhall on the Balmoral estate after their wedding and The Earl and Countess of Wessex followed suit by staying there for their honeymoon, too.

