Andrea McLean has paid the sweetest tribute to her husband Nick Feeney in honour of their third wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday to share two never-before-seen photos from their big day, the Loose Women star gushed: "Happy wedding anniversary to the love of my life @lordfeeney I can't believe it was 3 years ago today that I became Mrs F.

WATCH: Andrea McLean reveals why she and husband Nick really went to couple's counselling

"Love these before and after pics of us - tidy and talking to our family and friends... then wobbling into our hotel after an evening of dancing, singing and doing the hokey cokey with everyone. I love you to the moon and back."

The lovebirds tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in London on 30 November 2017, which happened to be the fourth anniversary of their first date.

Nick also wrote a heartfelt message, describing his wife as the "kindest person" and his "best friend". He said: "Happy anniversary to my gorgeous Mrs F. 3 years ago today married and 7 years together.

Andrea shared these precious wedding photos on Instagram

"You have the most amazing, infectious smile, the biggest heart and are the kindest person I’ve ever met. I am so grateful to have you in my life as my wife, wingman and best friend.

"Thank you for being my incredible Mrs F, I think you're amazing and I am looking forward to the next 7 years. Yours forever and ever, Love Mr F," concluded the businessman.

Ruth Langsford was one of the first to comment, writing: "Happy Anniversary [heart emoji]." Vicky Pattison added: "Congratulations you two." One other follower remarked: "Such beautiful pictures. Happy anniversary lovely people."

While Andrea has said her wedding was a dream come true, the TV star previously admitted the ceremony didn't completely go to plan! The journalist and her husband had just said their vows when celebrity photographer Nicky Johnston, a judge on Britain's Next Top Model, jokingly interrupted the ceremony.

A clip from the wedding was shown to Loose Women viewers, with Andrea explaining: "When it got to that bit – 'Does anyone here know any reason?' – he went, 'Well, actually…' We laughed and the lady went, 'Stop the wedding!' The whole thing ground to a halt and she said, 'This is a legal binding ceremony and you have just said that there is a reason why these two should not.' And he was going, 'No, no, no I was only joking!'"

