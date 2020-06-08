Andrea McLean reveals why her wedding to Nick Feeney nearly didn't go ahead The Loose Women star's guest objected her wedding – and it was nearly cancelled!

Andrea McLean and her husband Nick Feeney celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary in November, but their big day didn't go quite how they had planned! On Monday's Loose Women, the TV presenter recalled the moment their guest, celebrity photographer Nicky Johnson, jokingly shouted his objections halfway through the ceremony, resulting in the registrar halting the vows. The mother-of-two told her fellow panellists: "It isn’t a joke this whole objection thing. Nicky Johnson, I'm going to out you again. He was not only the photographer at the wedding but he was a witness, and he objected in a jokey fashion at my wedding."

The TV presenter continued: "The whole grounds were holt and the registrar said: 'Stop the ceremony. It's a legally binding ceremony and you have objected.'" Andrea went on to say: "It all got very eggy and there was a bit of awkward tumbleweed. He was told even though he was joking, he was still objecting the ceremony." Luckily, the registrar agreed to continue the wedding after Nicky's interruption and Andrea and Nick went on to tie the knot in front of their friends and family. Their big day was attended by many of the Loose Women stars, including Nadia Sawalha, Kaye Adams, Linda Robson, Stacey Solomon and Jane Moore.

Andrea and Nick tied the knot in 2017

Andrea and Nick are not only husband and wife, but business partners too, having founded the This Girl is On Fire back in 2018. On Monday, the couple celebrated two years since launching the project, which aims to support women, and Andrea shared the news on Instagram. "Today is a very special day," she wrote. "It's the 2nd birthday of the website I launched to help support women, (@officialtgiof) to give them clarity when they need it, give them direction when they are looking for it, and the encouragement we could all do with to believe in themselves."

Opening up about her goal, the 50-year-old explained: "Over the past two years we have grown so much, and are now helping women in 75 countries around the world to get more out of life. My goal is to one day empower 100 million women around the world, so that they are able to make their own choices, be economically independent, healthy in their mind and body and feel supported by their sisters. I want every women to feel on fire with self-belief. Thank you to everyone who has supported me and the team in working towards this goal."

