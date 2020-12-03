Mark Wright gets candid about sister Jess' wedding The former TOWIE star opened up in an exclusive interview

Jess Wright announced her engagement to boyfriend and businessman William-Lee Kemp in March 2020, and in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, her brother and Heart FM DJ Mark Wright has opened up about what the ceremony means to him.

"I'm over the moon, I'm so pleased for her," he told us. "We all love Will as well. Being her brother, it’s a dream that she has found happiness and found her happy ever after, it's lovely to see."

WATCH: Michelle Keegan given special role in Jess Wright's wedding

In a previous interview with HELLO!, Jess revealed that the couple will tie the knot in Majorca in June of 2021, and according to Mark, COVID-19 is yet to have affected their plans.

"Unless something erupts next year and we're not where we're predicted to be i.e. in a much better place, then so far so good," he explained.

Jess and William got engaged in February

And Mark's role in the wedding?

"I've not been asked to do any special role yet," he said. "I think I'm an usher so that will be fun."

In fact, Mark played Cupid where Jess and Will are concerned, and can now take credit for setting the couple up.

He went on to discuss the importance of supporting your family, including sisters Jess and Natalya, brother Josh, and parents Mark Senior and Carol.

The Wright family

"We always encourage each other, we're always there for each other," he said. "If one of us is nervous for a job, we will all be there saying, 'You can do this'. When you know you have that support system behind you, you feel a lot more confident."

William proposed to Jess during a ski holiday at Courchevel in February. "He took me by complete surprise," Jess told us. "At breakfast one morning he told me he was feeling unwell and returned to our room. When I went to find him, the door was ajar and there was music playing. There were candles lining the hallway, red rose petals scattered across the floor, flowers, red heart-shaped balloons and two glasses of champagne waiting. I was stunned."

