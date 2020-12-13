Ollie Locke and husband Gareth Locke share spectacular wedding photos with HELLO!

Made in Chelsea stars Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke have shared their beautiful wedding album exclusively with HELLO! magazine. The TV stars tied the knot in a spectacular ceremony at London's Natural History Museum in front of just 13 guests including bridesmaids Binky Felstead and Olivia Bentley.

MORE: Ollie Locke opens the doors to his quirky London home

In a break with tradition, they also hosted a wedding breakfast at Chelsea's Bluebird restaurant the night before the ceremony with guests including Made in Chelsea star Tiffany Watson, Lydia Bright, singer Ella Eyre and Pearl Mackie.

"It was just spectacular," Ollie tells HELLO! "It was so elegant, so incredibly beautiful and so special. It was very unique and very 'us'. I love living my life as a romcom and it was exactly how we wanted it. I knew it was going to change our lives forever." Gareth added: "It was something I will remember for the rest of my life and it was perfect."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Behind the scenes at Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke's fairytale London wedding

The Natural History Museum was filled with thousands of flickering candles and hundreds of white flowers for the ceremony, which was only the second wedding ever to held at the museum and the first gay marriage.

MORE: MIC star Victoria Baker-Harber introduces her gorgeous baby daughter

MORE: Inside Lucy Watson's luxury wedding plans

"There was an aura about it," Ollie explains of the atmosphere. "Everyone was wearing masks, there were candles everywhere, it was dark outside and it felt magical, almost gothic. There was something very Dickensian about it."

"It was so elegant, so incredibly beautiful and so special," Ollie said. Copyright: Barker Evans

After Binky delivered an emotional speech, the couple said their vows, which they had composed themselves.

"I felt such mixed emotions," Gareth recalls. "I was crying but also couldn't stop smiling. In my vows, I said 'It has taken us 12 years to get here but it was a journey worth taking.' We have grown so much over that time and this has all come together and happened at the right time."

Binky, left, delivered an emotional speech during the ceremony. Copyright: Barker Evans

The couple also tell HELLO! how they pulled the entire two-day event together in just 48 hours in order to get married on November 4, before the second national lockdown began. And they were touched by how their closest friends and family dropped everything so they could be there.

"Important and busy people cancelled their plans so they could come," Ollie adds of the ceremony, which will be shown on E4's Made in Chelsea on December 14 at 9pm: "Apart from a few family members and friends who couldn't be there, we had everyone else we wanted."

The pair tied the knot at London's Natural History Museum. Copyright: Barker Evans

And they exclusively talk to HELLO! about their wish to start a family. Ollie tells the magazine: "As soon as you say 'I do', it's the start of a great adventure. And this is something that we have wanted for a long time. Now let's see if we can create a family – that's the next stage."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.