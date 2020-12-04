Lucy Watson's luxury wedding plans: Everything you need to know Lucy and James Dunmore met on the set of Made in Chelsea

Lucy Watson and James Dunmore had a picture-perfect Greek proposal back in September 2020 – and now the former Made in Chelsea star has opened up about her wedding plans in a series of Instagram Q&As with her 1.2million followers. From Lucy's secret engagement ring to the stresses of wedding planning during the coronavirus pandemic, here is everything you need to know…

Who is Lucy Watson engaged to?

Lucy got engaged to boyfriend James Dunmore in September 2020. They met on the set of Made in Chelsea and started dating in 2015, before buying their first home together in 2017.

Lucy Watson and James Dunmore got engaged in September 2020

Where did Lucy Watson get engaged?

Lucy got engaged while on holiday in Greece in September 2020. Her partner James forged a letter from the hotel inviting them on a boat trip, however he actually organised the whole thing. "We went to take a photo together and there he was on one knee," Lucy recalled on Instagram.

Lucy shared her proposal story on Instagram

What is Lucy Watson's engagement ring like?

Speaking about her engagement ring, Lucy said: "It’s something I’d quite like to keep private, but I can tell you it’s a vintage 1920s ring and it’s perfect." However, we have seen the star sporting a very large marquise diamond in her Instagram posts – and it looks gorgeous!

Lucy has been spotted wearing a very beautiful diamond ring

When is Lucy Watson getting married?

Lucy has revealed plans to get married in the summer of 2021.

Lucy has viewed multiple wedding venues abroad

Where is Lucy Watson getting married?

Lucy plans to get married in abroad, and Greece seems likely as it is where her and James got engaged. The couple travelled to a beautiful island amid the pandemic to look at prospective venues. Lucy shared a few on her Instagram Stories, however, she recently revealed: "We still don’t have a wedding venue and that's really stressing me out."

What will Lucy Watson's wedding dress be like?

In an Instagram Q&A, the MIC star revealed that she hasn't even started the search for her dream dress yet. She admitted: "I'm putting it off on purpose to see if the situation improves," referring to the coronavirus restrictions. Current guidelines mean brides must wear masks when trying on gowns and the capacity at bridal boutiques is limited.

Lucy Watson is struggling to plan during the pandemic

Will Lucy share her wedding photographs on Instagram?

Lucy's fans are keen to hear all about her wedding plans – and are already asking if they will catch a glimpse of the big day. Lucy admitted that she wants to keep parts of the day private however, she would be sharing bits with her loyal following. We can't wait to see!



Fans are already keen to see Lucy's wedding

Who will Lucy Watson's bridesmaids be?

During a candid Q&A with her followers, Lucy announced that she has a total of eight bridesmaids. We do not yet know who these are, but we are sure her sister Tiffany Watson will have an important role to play.

Who is planning Lucy Watson's wedding?

Founder of Creature Jewellery Lucy is leaving the all-important planning to the pros. She has hired event planners, GSP who have worked with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Ronan Keating in the past.

