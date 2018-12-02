Ollie Locke reveals plans to adopt with soon-to-be new husband They're getting married next year

Former Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke has spoken about his plans for the future with his soon-to-be husband Gareth Locke. In a conversation with The Sunday Times about life after his wedding next year, the 31-year-old revealed: "We might adopt at some point, maybe in 10 or 15 years, once we’re done with the madness of our careers." He also described how he worked through a low point in his life before meeting Gareth, saying: "In my mid-twenties, I reached breaking point and could no longer cope with the gap between my character and the real me. When I left the series in 2013, Alan Carr and Gok Wan came round and we got terribly drunk. Alan tried on my Union Jack suits and then I threw them away and cut my hair. I became so much happier."

Gareth and Ollie on holiday

Ollie and Gareth posed for their first ever photoshoot together in HELLO! Magazine after announcing their engagement in September. In an exclusive interview to accompany the shoot, the couple reveal how Gareth popped the question. Ollie said: "We decided to go for a lovely walk with Bear [his dog] in Kensington Park Gardens which is my favourite park and we came across the Peter Pan statue, which is my favourite statue. I walked towards Gareth who was just standing there and he gave me a hug…" Gareth continued: "I was 200 yards away and I was thinking 'I have got to do this now'."

The couple are now planning their wedding in Italy next September, with a formal marriage ceremony taking place beforehand at Chelsea Old Town Hall. They are both set on walking up the aisle in black tie - and the guest list is taking shape. "From The Island with Bear Grylls, Thom Evans will be coming, and from Made in Chelsea there will be Toff [Georgia Toffolo], Binky [Felstead] and Louise Thompson," Ollie revealed. "Richard Dinan and Binky will be in the wedding party. It won't be a traditional wedding. It's going to be entertaining and more of a party." The pair plan to join their surnames together. "We are going to be Locke-Locke," smiled Ollie. "I like the idea that his family and my family will be joined together."

