Strictly's Oti Mabuse shows off wedding photo for FIRST time for heartbreaking reason The star was due to fly to South Africa this week but cancelled the trip last minute

Strictly champion Oti Mabuse married Marius Iepure in 2014 but the professional dancer has shared very few photos from their big day.

On Tuesday, however, she treated fans to a never-before-seen picture of her wedding and spoke candidly about it to her mother Dudu via a video call.

Oti and her mum were in conversation whilst promoting John Lewis' campaign #GiveALittleLove, which saw her gift her mum her "favourite picture".

"I know how much you love looking at photos, so as a Christmas gift I got you a frame as a photo gift," she told her mum.

"I put it on my bedside already, I love it," Dudu told her daughter as she proudly showed off the snap of her and Oti together which was taken in front of their family house in South Africa.

"That was for me, on one of my favourite days, it was my wedding day. You planned it, more than that, you made it happen. We got married at home, it was warm and sunny and all the family was there.

Oti was excited to gift her mum her "favourite" wedding picture

"That was the last time the whole family was together," Oti added.

The star's mother then went on to reveal what Oti had worn on her wedding day, saying: "You wore your traditional dress."

"Oh, yes! I miss that so much," Oti chimed in.

The star later got emotional as she explained to her mum that she was sad not to join her for the festive season.

Oti and her husband managed to go on holiday this summer ahead of Strictly starting

"Christmas at home for me is always a highlight. To be with all of you, we are laughing, playing games, we're dancing, we're singing."

Oti's husband Marius then joined the call and together they introduced their new family member, a puppy, to Dudu.

"I love it, oh nice," said Dudu, as Oti explained: "His name is Leo, he is only three months old."