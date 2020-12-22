Oti Mabuse unveils dazzling Christmas display inspired by Stacey Solomon

Strictly Come Dancing winner Oti Mabuse revealed her show-stopping Christmas decorations on Instagram – and she had an unlikely source of inspiration – Loose Women's Stacey Solomon!

After showing her followers around her living room, which had been transformed into a bright and beautiful Christmas haven, she wrote a message to say: "Check out @staceysolomon account for better ideas. I am obsessed with her stories and her creative Christmas/home décor ideas." She went on to say: "I don't know Stacey but she seems like a fun gal."

Oti confessed to admiring Stacey Solomon's Instagram account

Oti's very festive display includes a heavily decorated tree filled with gold flowers, coloured baubles and flashing lights.

The dancer has also decorated her living room's curtain pole with icicle lights. Around the tree, fans could see multiple balloons – possibly from her Strictly win with Bill Bailey. Beside the curtain is a statue of a deer and there are clearly a few presents already under the tree.

The Strictly star's fireplace has also got a festive glow-up and has been adorned with a garland and 'Merry Christmas' bunting.

The Strictly star has hung a stocking on her tree

Oti has been unable to travel back to South Africa for Christmas due to the coronavirus restrictions, but she has made the best of a bad situation by getting in the festive spirit and decorating her home beautifully. Oti and her husband Marius Iepure will spend Christmas together in London.

