Bill Bailey married his wife Kristin on a whim – details The Strictly star had no intention of tying the knot until the day

Bill Bailey is tipped as a favourite to win this year's Strictly Come Dancing series, and apparently he has a knack for wooing people, including his wife Kristin Bailey who he married on a whim.

In an interview with The Independent in 2009 he explained: "We were travelling around Asia and sailed into a place called Banda, with a beautiful lagoon, and a smoking volcano on one side and a Dutch colonial fort, an old church and the remains of a little town on the other. We decided to get married there and then."

SEE: The Strictly judges' houses have to be seen to be believed

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bill Bailey stuns fans with Strictly transformation

They first met at one of Bill's comedy gigs in 1987 when Kristin was running a bar in Edinburgh. Bill said he was drawn to her "wild spirit".

MORE: Tess Daly's family home will blow your mind

RELATED: Tess Daly's wedding was basically a fairytale

"She had a very distinctive style," the 55-year-old told the Scotsman in 2015. "She had this long brocade coat, and I realised she was a free spirit and did her own thing. We ended up chatting away, and all went to a part, and she put me up on her sofa."

Bill is partnered with Strictly 2019 winner Oti Mabuse

Following their serendipitous meeting, Bill set off for 12 months touring with his comedy show, but the couple kept in touch via daily handwritten letters. Fast forward to 1988 and Bill and Kristin were clearly more in love than ever as they tied the knot with no prior intention to do so.

Now, they live and work together. Kristin was formerly a costume designer, but Bill's business affairs are her new job.

Bill and his son Dax in 2012

They live in Hammersmith in London with their 14-year-old son Dax, who was named after a child the couple met on their travels. "Contrary to popular belief, Dax is not named after a Star Trek character," Bill told the Guardian.

"The name came from a friend of ours who married an Indonesian man. They had a son called Dax and we just always associated it with being in Indonesia."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.