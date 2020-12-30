David Tennant and wife Georgia celebrate major milestone in most adorable way The Doctor Who couple have been married for nine years

Georgia Tennant paid tribute to her husband David Tennant on Wednesday, marking their nine-year anniversary in the most adorable and understated way. The actress, who fell for David on the set of Doctor Who, uploaded a smiling picture of the Scottish actor wearing a Christmas jumper.

She sweetly captioned the image: "Not sure which decision I’m more pleased about; the marriage or the jumper. #itisanexcellentjumper #9years".

The thespian couple quietly tied the knot on December 30th 2011, before celebrating with a star-studded New Year's Eve reception at London's Globe Theatre.

Georgia Tennant paid tribute to husband David on their anniversary

One fan posted: "Happy 9th Anniversary! I believe you nailed both perfectly! What a great color on him" while another cheekily commented: "You clearly know a bargain when you see it. ;)".

Others weighed in on another matter altogether – the impressive shaggy hairdo David has been growing during lockdown. "How is his hair so glossy? He really should be doing shampoo adverts", one fan joked.

Georgia definitely met her match in David, with whom she raises young children Birdie, Olive, Wilfred, Doris, and her 18-year-old son Ty, who David adopted after they wed.

The pair met on the set of the time travel drama three years prior to their wedding after Georgia landed a guest slot as the Time Lord's daughter.

The couple met on the set of Doctor Who in 2008

The programme was well known to the actress since her father Peter Davison played the Doctor from 1982 to 1984.

Georgia recently shared a rare insight into their marriage. Appearing on That Gaby Roslin Podcast, the blonde beauty confessed she was the one to instigate their romance.

"I very much forced it into happening," she said. "I was very much the driving force. Had I not worked quite so hard, it might not have happened."

David and Georgia raise five children together

The pair had to overcome several obstacles, including their 13-year age gap, but it couldn't have worked out more perfectly.

David explained: "I thought we were an unlikely life partnership, there was a bit of an age gap. Because Doctor Who had run through my life like a stick of rock, to end up marrying the daughter of one of the doctors, it all felt a bit stupid... so there were a lot of things against it."

