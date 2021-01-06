Coleen Nolan has an extra reason to celebrate this Christmas. The Loose Women star has revealed that her son, Shane, popped the question to his girlfriend Maddie on Christmas Eve. Beaming Coleen shared details of the magical moment on the show, with the romantic proposal even captured on camera.

"My son Shane proposed to his now-fiancée Maddie, and we did it while we were playing one of our favourite games where you have to guess what someone is trying to say," she disclosed.

WATCH: Loose Women's Coleen Nolan shares details of Christmas engagement

"And, you know what, she kind of guessed what he said but still didn't twig that he was actually saying, 'Will you marry me?' So he got down on one knee then and gave her the ring. She cried. I cried…"

Shane then appeared in the kitchen, and was quickly congratulated by his mum's co-stars, including Ruth Langsford, who was quick to clarify the Nolans' living situation.

Coleen revealed son Shane had proposed on Christmas Eve

"Maddy obviously lives with you, so you're all in your household," she stated. "There's six of us here, and has been since day one," Coleen confirmed. "Maddy lives here, so it's like they're married anyway. They argue like they're married!" she joked.

Of course, this wasn't the only Loose Women Christmas proposal – Joe Swash also popped the question to Stacey Solomon over the festive period.

Shane surprised his now-fiancee Maddy during a family game

Stacey announced her engagement on Christmas Eve after Joe surprised her during their usual family walk in the woods nearby to their home in Essex.

She shared a photo of herself crying with her diamond engagement ring on show and wrote, "To the moon and back bub. I have no words."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash also got engaged on Christmas Eve

She later took to her Instagram Stories with more details. "For anyone wondering, yep I was wearing a Norm jumper, reindeer ears and my slippers," she explained. "I thought we were just going for a walk in the park but… I love you all."

She went on to show her fans a video of the spot where Joe had proposed – which had been decorated with an extravagant floral display. "He asked me to marry him and after crying for what felt like a very long time… I said yes," she said.

