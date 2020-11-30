Coleen Nolan's son Shane Richie Jr changes name to Nolan to support mum This is so sweet!

Shane Richie Jr previously revealed that he has changed his surname to match his mum's, Coleen Nolan.

The singer, whose dad Shane Richie is currently starring on I'm a Celebrity, made an appearance on Loose Women back in 2017 to chat about his decision on how to support her while she took part in Celebrity Big Brother.

Shane changed his name to support his mum

He said: "I'm going to support my mum and change my name to Shane Nolan. She knows nothing about it. It's Nolan now." He spoke about watching her on the show, explaining why he doesn't like to see her cry. "It's never nice seeing a parent cry and especially my mum because she's like my best friend," he said.

Shane has been supporting his dad in the Welsh castle

When a Twitter user asked him what his dad thought about him changing his name, he replied: "He will be cool about it I'm sure." He then made it clear that he was only changing his stage name, tweeting: "Guys can I just clarify that I've changed my stage name, that's all."

On the show, he continued: "We never see her cry, she hates to do it in front of us." He revealed he had only seen her break down a handle of times, saying: "One was last time she was in Celebrity Big Brother, one was when she hurt her back, and the other times were when there were deaths in the family. I think she personally hates crying in front of her children."

