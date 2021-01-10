In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, Sophie Anderton has spoken about her new life on a 1,400 acre Irish estate with her fiancé, Count Kaz Balinski-Jundzill – and says she has never been happier.

The supermodel lives with Kaz in spectacular Glendalough House, which features water gardens, waterfalls, stables, a gym, hunting facilities and even a mountain. All of which is a world away from her jet-setting career in the world of fashion, but she wouldn't have it any other way.

"It was a big decision as I had always been a city girl," the 43-year-old tells HELLO! during the photoshoot, which took place at Glendalough House.

WATCH: Sophie Anderton invites us inside her stunning house

"But I absolutely adore it here. From day one I was welcomed with open arms by the most wonderful people. I find everyone so charming and there is no pretence. What you see is what you get, which was a real eye opener for me, coming from the big city and the fashion industry."

Sophie and Kaz plan to marry at Glendalough House if restrictions allow, holding a very small civil service in a nearby village next month before celebrating with more friends and family at a wedding blessing on the house's front lawn this summer.

"We are going to do it on the front lawn of the house and it will be very relaxed," she says. "There will be candlelit blessing at dusk, with all the trees lit up. Really simple and beautiful."

In the interview, Sophie also reveals how Kaz proposed in November 2019. "We were about to jump on a flight to London," Sophie explains. "He woke me up at 5am and went down on one knee by the side of the bed. I was like: 'What are you doing?!' I was half asleep and didn't register what was happening so the poor love thought I was going to say no! But then I realised and I said: 'Yes, of course.'"

