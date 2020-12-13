Kate Silverton and husband Mike Heron recreate stunning wedding photos on tenth anniversary

In an exclusive photoshoot and interview in HELLO! magazine to mark her tenth wedding anniversary, Kate Silverton has worn her wedding dress again, recreating special photos with her husband Mike Heron as she shares memories of their big day on 18 December 2010.

MORE: Kate Silverton praises fellow mum Kate Middleton as she talks motherhood

After losing more than two stone during lockdown, the broadcaster and journalist tells HELLO! she was delighted to discover she can once again fit into her stunning Pronovias silk and lace Mikado gown, while Mike wore the same morning suit for the new photographs taken at St Paul's Cathedral.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Silverton reveals what kindness means to her

"Being back in my wedding dress is heaven, I love it. It made me feel like a princess then, and to be able to wear it again when I've had two children has really made me smile," says Kate who is mum to daughter Clemency, nine, and son Wilbur, six.

MORE: Kate Silverton apologises after dropping Strictly spoiler

MORE: 6 unearthed photos from Princess Anne's big day as she marks anniversary

Kate, who competed in the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing, says, "I was either going to put on two and a half stone during lockdown or lose it, and I've lost it.

"I knew I'd married my soulmate; I had no doubts," Kate said. Copyright: Sim Canetty-Clarke

"It was a conscious decision and I knew I had to focus. I bought myself a racer bike, a trampoline and some Tracy Anderson DVDs and I got a good nutritionist. I have been eating at specific times and trying to get more sleep.

"I feel so much better in myself. I'm feeling as fit and well as I possibly can at this time of my life. That's all we can ever want – to feel our best self at whatever age we're at and to be able to celebrate that."

The couple recreated their wedding photos outside St Paul's. Copyright: Sim Canetty-Clarke

Of her happy marriage, she tells HELLO!, "I knew I'd married my soulmate; I had no doubts."

Kate, 50, met the safety and security expert 15 years ago when she attended one of his war zone training courses. "It took me a long time to get there, but when I met Mike I knew he was the one. He brings me peace and I never tire of talking to him," adds Kate who had wedding photos taken outside St Paul's a decade ago after she had walked down the aisle at St Bride's Church in London's Fleet Street.

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.