They recently celebrated five years together, and presenter Lisa Snowdon could not be happier with her fiancé George Smart.

In April, the couple confirmed that they had to postpone their wedding - which was due to take place in Japan this year. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Lisa and George thought it best to celebrate with friends and family at a later date.

However, in a new interview with HELLO!, the TV star confessed that they have been toying with the idea of making last-minute plans. Lisa said: "We sway between thinking: 'Let's do something on the spur of the moment,' to: 'We could have a big wedding.'"

Lisa, 48, says their bond has never been stronger. Of her 40-year-old fiancé, she gushed: "He's such a positive person, but especially in a year like this, when life has often felt so challenging, scary and strange, he’s got this incredible hope and enthusiasm that is such a terrific energy to be around." She added: "He's gorgeous, he's fun and I love that we're a team.

The couple have been engaged since 2017

"For a long time, I was kind of in limbo about what I deserved from a relationship," reflected Lisa, who was 29 when she met George, when they were both working at MTV. They had "a little fling", but it fizzled out and they lost touch – only to be reunited by a friend almost two decades later.

"It was only when I took time out to reassess what I'd been doing as far as relationships go – the kind of people I was attracting and how that made me feel about myself – that I could work out what I did want and channel that. That's when George came back into my life."

