6 surprising ways Kate Middleton and Prince William broke wedding tradition The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's royal wedding was in 2011

Prince William and Kate Middleton married on April 29 2011 and their breathtaking royal wedding has gone down in history. Their Westminster Abbey ceremony was watched by millions around the world and they went on to have a beautiful reception hosted by The Queen at Buckingham Palace. Despite the day being picture-perfect and a truly iconic royal affair, there are a few ways in which The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge broke with tradition. Keep reading to learn how they paved the way for wedding rules to be reimagined…

WATCH: A look back at The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's iconic wedding day

1. Kate Middleton didn't wear her hair up

Bridal updos are something of a royal wedding tradition, but it turns out Kate Middleton wasn't happy with this option. According to the documentary, William & Kate: The Journey, Kate was encouraged by royal officials to wear her hair up, something she decided against.

Kate Middleton went against tradition with her bridal hairstyle

"Royal sources tell me that the royals indicated very strongly to Kate that they would prefer her to wear her hair up for this very special occasion," said royal reporter Ashley Pearson. In the end, Kate wore her hair half-up and half-down on her wedding day – and it looked utterly stunning!

2. Pippa Middleton was elected as maid of honour

Royal brides tend to have younger children as their bridesmaids, so when selecting her bridal party, Kate Middleton decided to give her sister Pippa Middleton the title of maid of honour, a role which does not usually exist in royal weddings.

Pippa Middleton was maid of honour for her sister Kate Middleton

3. Pippa Middleton wore white

Wearing white to a wedding is of course a fashion faux pas everyone is familiar with. However, Kate Middleton chose to do away with tradition when she selected a white maid of honour dress for her sister Pippa to wear on the day.

4. Prince William had Prince Harry as his best man

Having a best man at a royal wedding isn't the traditional protocol. In fact, instead of best men, those who are with the groom on the day are usually called 'supporters'. However, Prince William wanted his brother Prince Harry to be there as a best man for his very important wedding day in 2011.

Royal grooms don't usually have a best man

5. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kissed twice on the balcony

Princess Diana and Prince Charles were the pioneers of the iconic 'balcony kiss' and Prince William and Kate Middleton followed suit. However, instead of one small peck as husband and wife, William and Kate couldn't resist going in for a second romantic kiss. According to ABC News, the kiss came has a response to the excitable crowds. They reported: "Responding to chants from the crowd to 'kiss her again,' the newlyweds locked lips, and William blushed ever so slightly."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delighted fans with two balcony kisses

6. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delayed their honeymoon

It is a long-standing wedding tradition that couples leave for their honeymoon on the day of their wedding – and royals are usually keen to stick to this plan. However, Kate Middleton and Prince William did not depart their wedding early to jet off on honeymoon straight away. Instead, they stayed the night at Buckingham Palace, and then left 10 days later for the sunny isle of The Seychelles.

