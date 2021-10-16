How much is Claudia Winkleman paid for her Strictly Come Dancing role? The TV star has co-presented the show since 2014 alongside Tess Daly

As well as being known for her witty one-liners and iconic fringe, Claudia Winkleman is best known for co-hosting Strictly Come Dancing alongside Tess Daly.

Since entering the ballroom for its twelfth series in 2014, Claudia has delighted both the viewers and the contestants of the show, but what does she earn for her role as co-presenter? Here's all you need to know…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Claudia Winkleman reveals why she's never told the Strictly line-up in advance

How much does Claudia Winkleman earn from Strictly?

Along with Tess, Claudia reportedly earns £150,000 from her stint as presenter on Strictly. She also earns her keep from her weekly stint on BBC Radio 2, and has also presented Britain's Best Home Cook alongside Mary Berry.

Claudia rakes in up to £369,000 annually, making her the 13th in the BBC's top pay list. Zoe Ball, who previously hosted spinoff show It Takes Two, was reported to have made £1.3million per year from the BBC.

Claudia is the highest-earning female employee at the BBC

Career history

Claudia has been working in the television and media industry since the early nineties. One of her early roles on television was appearing on This Morning as a celebrity interviewer. At the turn of the millennium, the TV presenter then began hosting a daily update show for Fame Academy on BBC Three, before taking over Cat Deeley as host of the main show in 2007.

The mum-of-three has also appeared on many panel shows such as Have I Got News for You, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and Would I Lie to You?

Claudia began hosting the main show alongside Tess in 2014

Strictly Come Dancing

In 2005, Claudia began hosting Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, the supplementary programme to the main show. The presenter fronted the show for five years before Zoe Ball took over in 2010. This wasn't the only involvement that Claudia had with Strictly, however.

She appeared alongside Tess Daly to present Sunday night's results show until 2014 when it was announced that Claudia was to appear on the main show as co-host alongside Tess. The change came after Bruce Forsyth stepped down from the show as main host, just three years before his sad passing.

