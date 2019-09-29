Claudia Winkleman dazzles on Strictly's Sunday show wearing sequin trousers She channelled the Strictly vibe in sequins.

Every weekend people sit down to see the dancing skills and flamboyant outfits that Strictly Come Dancing has to offer, but it's not just the professional dancers and their celebrity partners we long to see. Claudia Winkleman never fails to dazzle us with her fashion choices, and Sunday night is certainly no different. Stepping out for the first Strictly Come Dancing results show, the 47-year-old looked stunning in black sequinned trousers by Essentiel Antwerp and a Galván London cream silk blouse with flared sleeves. And this is not the first time she's rocked sequin trousers, as she also took centre stage with her red sequin Zara suit at the show's launch in August.

While she often opts for affordable high street brands, Claudia wore a velvet sleeveless maxi dress by Mes Demoiselles for the Saturday night show, which would set you back £495. She was styled by Sinead McKeefry and her gold dress featured a rouched, plunging neckline paired with matching gold hoop earrings and bracelets, and nude pointed heels. Her and co-host Tess Daly coordinated in silver and gold metallic dresses and Claudia joked on Instagram that they looked like sweet wrappers, with one fan likening them to Quality Street. We think they looked worthy of the Glitterball trophy!

But one thing that is always consistent with the Strictly host is her hair and makeup - we can always rely on Claudia to rock her famous thick fringe, smokey eyes and nude lips. She previously told HELLO!: "I haven't seen my forehead for about 15 years. I don't even know what's under my fringe - there could be squirrels, parrots - I've got no idea."

So while it was sad to see Olympic gold medallist James Cracknell and his partner Luba Mushtuk leave the show, we're excited at the prospect of copying Claudia's outfit for our work Christmas party. Or maybe sooner if we can get away with it!