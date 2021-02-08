Kelly Ripa's dazzling engagement ring - and how she nearly didn't get one Kelly married Mark Consuelos in 1996 in Las Vegas

One of the most loved-up couples in Hollywood has to be Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos – but did you know, despite tying the knot in 1996, Kelly didn't even have an engagement ring for 10 whole years?

During an interview on Anna Faris’ podcast, Unqualified, Kelly made the revelation that the couple never even had an engagement before their Las Vegas wedding day. "We just eloped," she candidly said.

However, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host did finally get a diamond, on their 10-year wedding anniversary. She explained to Anna Faris: "It must have been making him feel a certain way that I didn’t have a ring, so for our 10th anniversary we bought me a ring!"

While it is traditional to give your other half tin or aluminium on your 10th wedding anniversary, diamond is the gemstone of choice, so it looks as though Mark made the right decision with a spectacular ring. It features a brilliant-cut round diamond with a simple gold band, and it is truly stunning.

Kelly Ripa finally got an engagement ring after 10 years

As they inch towards their quarter of a century wedding anniversary in May this year, they’re more in love than ever.

When speaking about spending more time together during the pandemic, Kelly opened up on Live with Kelly and Ryan to say: "We spent six months together in the same house. It was a testament that we really like each other."

Kelly and Mark have been married for 24 years

For their 22nd wedding anniversary, chat show star Kelly shared a very sweet montage of images from their years together and fans were quick to gush. One wrote: "The cutest couple" and another shared admiration, penning: "Trying to end up like this."

The couple have three children together, Joaquin, 17, Lola, 19, and Michael, 23 and the family spend most of their time at their palatial New York townhouse, however they also have another residence in The Hamptons.

