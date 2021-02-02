Heather Rae Young’s eye-popping 8-carat engagement ring has a cute backstory

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young fell in love with fellow real estate junkie Tarek El Moussa and the pair got engaged on their one year anniversary in 2020. The Flip or Flop host presented Heather with a jaw-dropping 8-carat diamond engagement ring – and there are two very special reasons behind his choice.

The star settled upon an 8-carat diamond because the number eight is regarded as lucky – and he also knew that Heather's favourite diamond cut was emerald.

When announcing her engagement news, Heather revealed that Tarek enlisted the help of their friend Benny from @bennyandthegems to help find the perfect stone – so once Tarek was happy he had it shipped all the way from Europe to the US.

Heather appeared to be overjoyed with the ring choice, writing: "I’m absolutely obsessed with it and can’t stop staring at it!! It’s perfect for me in every way!" She then turned to her followers to ask: "Do you guys love it??? Tell me tell me!!" And they were equally as wowed, as a slew of love heart emojis and praise came flooding in.

Heather Rae Young has a huge diamond engagement ring

The proposal itself was picture-perfect with the couple embarking on a boat trip to Catalina Island, California and Tarek surprising Heather with a beach path lined with flower petals and flickering candles and, of course, that incredible ring.

The couple got engaged on a beach in California

The couple first met on the Fourth of July in 2019, after Tarek split with his first wife and co-star Christina Anstead.

Talking to People, Tarek revealed they have no imminent wedding plans: "We're planning on doing it far enough out to where hopefully the pandemic settles down a little."

The couple are planning to get married in 2021

If the ring is this mesmerising, we cannot wait to see the actual wedding day!

