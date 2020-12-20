Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share incredible wedding photo for special reason The lovebirds have been married for more than 20 years

Kelly Ripa shared the sweetest throwback photos to Instagram at the weekend – including one of her wedding to her husband Mark Consuelos.

But there was a twist! The snap didn't show the couple's real-life wedding, but the ceremony from the pair's time on soap opera All My Children back in 1997.

Kelly, who played Hayley Vaughn, and Mark, who portrayed Mateo Santos, tied the knot on-screen as well as off.

In a dramatic storyline, the on-screen lovers pledged their love in Hayley's hospital room after Mateo saved her from one of his friends, who had kidnapped and attacked her.

In the lovely photo, Kelly's hair was shoulder-length and dark blonde and she held a bouquet of white roses as she rocked an off-the-shoulder white dress with a tiara and veil.

Her husband wore a tux and looked as handsome as ever as they both smiled for the camera.

The couple tied the knot on-screen in 1997

The star shared the snapshot alongside a series of photos from her and Mark's time on the show.

She also shared some new pictures showing the couple reprising their characters on an upcoming All My Children spin-off called Pine Valley.

Kelly captioned the images: "Hayley and Mateo. Because what does “that’s a wrap” even mean? #pinevalley #amc."

Her fans were thrilled to see the stars return to their old stomping ground.

Their comments included: "Ummmm you don’t age," "Supercouple," and: "You’re amazing!!!! Super excited!!!"

The couple have been together for 25 years

In real life, the couple's wedding was also not very traditional.

The pair met on the set of All My Children and eloped to Las Vegas after dating for a year.

Kelly revealed on her morning show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, back in 2018 that her then-boyfriend proposed over pizza and wine at his apartment.

She responded: "Ask me when you're serious."

Mark apparently replied: "I am serious. Let's go to Vegas tomorrow and get married."

The couple tied the knot on 1 May 1996 and went on to welcome three children: Michael Joseph, 23, Lola Grace, 19, and Joaquin Antonio, 17.

